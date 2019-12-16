According to the National Weather service in Memphis, much of Northeast Mississippi remains at a "slight" or "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding, beginning this afternoon and into the evening.
Mid-morning update #severe weather outlook. Enhanced risk and slight risk areas expanded a little farther north. Afternoon/early evening still the favored time. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/4lb7cWJ9LA— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
Doppler Radar Reflectivity Around 1020 am CST. Showers and thunderstorms continue. When thunder roars go indoors. #mswx #arwx #tnwx pic.twitter.com/k6PpgJMj9N— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) December 16, 2019
While tornado warnings have already been issued south of Interstate 40, it is wise to stay up-to-date with developments throughout the day as our coverage area could receive more harsh weather than currently projected.
Here's a full look from NWS Memphis (type in your city to get a more localized look): https://buff.ly/2OghHN4