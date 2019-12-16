NWS Memphis 12/16

According to the National Weather service in Memphis, much of Northeast Mississippi remains at a "slight" or "enhanced" risk for severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and flooding, beginning this afternoon and into the evening. 

While tornado warnings have already been issued south of Interstate 40, it is wise to stay up-to-date with developments throughout the day as our coverage area could receive more harsh weather than currently projected. 

Here's a full look from NWS Memphis (type in your city to get a more localized look): https://buff.ly/2OghHN4

Twitter: @JLgrindin

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus