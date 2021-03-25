Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the Mid-South today, but our coverage area is forecast to be at the greatest risk for storms capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, especially this afternoon and early evening.
The National Weather Service in Memphis posted this update earlier this morning.
👀👀 Latest video briefing from @NWSMemphis 👀👀https://t.co/5XY9Wq16AQ— NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 25, 2021
HOW TO STAY SAFE & PREPARE FOR A TORNADO
According to the NWS, safe places include storm shelters and basements, but if neither of those are available, an interior room without windows is another way to protect yourself.
Here are some tips to help you prepare for a tornado:
- Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for tornadoes
- Know how your local community sends weather warnings
- Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information
- Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill
- Consider having your safe room reinforced
We will continue to update this story.