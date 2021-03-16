A strong line of storms is expected to move into the Northeast Mississippi area overnight Tuesday and continue into late Wednesday night.
"We're expecting storms to be moving into the area around midnight into the early morning hours with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern," Michael Hill, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Memphis, said.
Much of the Northeast Mississippi area is at an enhanced to moderate risk level, with most of the severe weather expected to start Wednesday afternoon and last into early Thursday morning.
Hill said a few strong tornadoes are possible.
"Depending on how the atmosphere is and how warm it gets, we could be looking at some possible EF2 or stronger tornadoes in some areas on tomorrow," Hill said.
Forecasters predict the time frame for the worst severe weather for the Tupelo areas is 8 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday.
Areas further west near Oxford are looking at a time frame of 5 p.m. Wednesday to midnight.
Hill said people should start preparing for severe weather now instead of later and stay alert for weather updates.
"Have a plan ready so when the time comes, you'll be prepared," Hill said. "If you live in a mobile home, make plans to go somewhere safer with a studier foundation. Have multiple ways to receive weather information. Keep your cell phones charged and off silent mode so you're able to get weather alerts.
"It's going to be an overnight event so have a plan," Hill added.