Northeast Mississippi is under a heat advisory that runs until 10 a.m. Tuesday. At that point, an excessive heat watch will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Mid-South is currently experiencing a heat wave, with heat indices between 105-115 degrees into Tuesday evening.
Late Tuesday night, and possibly early Wednesday morning, a cold front is expected to move through and severe storms are possible.
Here's a 7-day outlook for Tupelo (use your zip code to make this more specific to where you live): https://buff.ly/2YZxjJX
Report compiled from NWS Memphis forecast data.