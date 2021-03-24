Another round of strong to severe storms will make its way into Northeast Mississippi on late Wednesday night and is expected to last through Thursday evening, forecasters say.
According to the National Weather Service in Memphis (NWS), the first round of storms will begin to move through the area around midnight, with the main threats being hail and damaging winds.
On Thursday, much of the area will be under an Enhanced to Moderate Risk of Severe Weather, with large hail, damaging straight line winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding being the main threats.
"The two main threats that we're worried about are damaging winds and tornadoes tomorrow (Thursday)," NWS forecaster Michael Hill said. "Some of those tornadoes could be strong, that's EF2 plus and long track within supercells. So, we're going to be definitely watching the tornado threat, the damaging wind threat and the hail threat too."
"The best environment for that looks like it'll be across north Mississippi, that includes Oxford and Tupelo," Hill added. "So, there are some models and scenarios that keep the brunt of the severe weather south of the Tennessee border. We're just going to see how it plays out."
Hill also said much of the Northeast Mississippi area could see heavy amounts of rainfall. An estimate of two to four inches is possible across the area from Wednesday night through Thursday night.
"Rain could be efficient and very heavy at times, especially in that Slight Risk area, from Northeast Mississippi across the middle Tennessee," Hill said.
HOW TO STAY SAFE & PREPARE FOR A TORNADO
According to the NWS, safe places include storm shelters and basements, but if neither of those are available, an interior room without windows is another way to protect yourself.
Here are some tips to help you prepare for a tornado:
- Check the forecast regularly to see if you're at risk for tornadoes
- Know how your local community sends weather warnings
- Have a family plan that includes an emergency meeting place and related information
- Conduct a family severe thunderstorm drill
- Consider having your safe room reinforced
WHEN TO EXPECT SEVERE WEATHER
The best estimated time of the worst severe weather for the areas near Oxford and Holly Springs is 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The time frame for Tupelo and its other surrounding areas is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
"Now, some of these storms can get going before the allotted time, especially across north Mississippi," Hill said. "We could get storms starting early as midday further west and really get cranking around 2 p.m. across north Mississippi out ahead of the main storm system that comes later on in the afternoon."