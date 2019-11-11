IUKA - A Glen man was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender after being stopped for unrelated charges.
Michael Chester Bray, 37, formerly of County Road 944, Glen, was arrested by the Corinth Police Department on misdemeanor violations. A further check revealed a felony arrest warrant from the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office.
Bray was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and booked into the Tishomingo County Jail. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him.
He was convicted of filming another person without their permission in Union County in 2012.