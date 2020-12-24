TUPELO • When Ander Bass, a 5-year-old kindergarten student at Shannon Primary School, came home after learning how to draw the Grinch in class in early December, his mother shared a photo of the drawing on Facebook.
Lots of friends made comments about how good it was, and his mother, Raleigh Bass, passed the compliments on to her son.
“I wish I could draw some and sell them and give somebody the money that needed it,” Ander told his mom.
The idea was borne from that conversation. He sold drawings for $3 each and paintings on canvas for $5 each via Facebook.
“It just kind of spiraled from there,” Ander’s mother said.
People who Bass knows from work, church and the community began to purchase them or make donations. Ander raised around $200 from the 20-plus pieces he sold.
Ander enjoys all three adaptations of Dr. Seuss’ 1957 classic, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” including Chuck Jones’ beloved 1966 animated television special of the same name, the 2000 live-action film, and the 2018 animated movie, “The Grinch.”
The artwork is 100% his own. Each original piece is signed and includes iconic quotes from the source material, including “stink, stank, stunk” and “you’re a mean one.”
Raleigh Bass, an assistant principal at Shannon Elementary School, already had a child in mind when Ander said he wanted to sell art to raise money.
With the help of the school counselor, she got the child’s clothes sizes and wishlist. She, Ander and her other two children went to Walmart in mid-December to shop for the child. With the money raised, they were able to buy every item and more from the child’s wishlist – several sets of clothes, shoes, socks, toys and games.
“It’s good that they can learn already to bless someone else,” Wesley Bass, Ander’s father, said.
The family wrapped the presents and delivered them to the child’s parents last week.
Ander said it’s been fun painting the Grinch and he feels happy to make the holidays brighter for a “kid that doesn’t have any Christmas.”
“People have been like ‘Ander, that’s such a good thing,’” Bass said. “He asked me the other day, ‘Why is it such a big deal for me just to be nice to somebody.’ I told him ‘Because Ander, it’s rare just to find somebody that’s genuinely nice.’”
She told him “just remember when you grow up that’s what you want to always be like,” she said, encouraging him to do his part in making sure that people have what they need.
“I don’t think he realizes exactly the magnitude of what he did, but as he grows up, hopefully we can do something like this every year because we do live in a community, and there’s communities everywhere that just need people to support the kids,” Raleigh Bass said.
Ander is already making plans for next year’s fundraiser.
“He wants to do a gingerbread man next year. Of course, he said he has to figure out how to draw it,” Bass said with a laugh.