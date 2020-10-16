OXFORD - A Lee County man has been charged with stealing a work truck in Lafayette County and driving it to Monroe County.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said his department received a call Oct. 14 from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office concerning a city of Oxford work truck that had been stolen. Officers were unaware of a missing vehicle so they contacted the city department in question and confirmed a work truck was missing from the parking lot.
Monroe County deputy sheriffs found Marcus Shumpert, 33, of Shannon, inside the truck. He was transported back to Oxford where he was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.
During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500.