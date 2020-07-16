SHANNON - A Lee County man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle ran off of a county road.
Authorities said the vehicle was traveling east on County Road 300 around 3 p.m. July 15 when driver lost control. The vehicle left the road and flipped.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Jeremy Clippard, 19, of Shannon, died of his injuries. Clippard was not wearing a seat belt and was the only occupant of the car.
Shannon High School principal Jason Arledge said Clippard graduated this spring. He was a former Red Raider baseball player and was preparing to join the United States Army.