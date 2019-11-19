TUPELO - A Lee County man will spend the rest of his life in a state prison after pleading guilty to killing his mother on Mother's Day 2017.
According to court documents, Antonio Gladney, 37, of Shannon, was scheduled to go to trial Tuesday, Nov. 19. He was charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of aggravated assault on a corrections officer. Instead of going to trial, he pleaded guilty Monday to murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced him to life on the murder charge and another 25 years on the aggravated assault. The terms will run concurrently.
Gladney was estranged from his mother, Molly Gladney, 66, of County Road 54, Shannon, when he used flowers and a Mother's Day card to gain entry to her house on May 14, 2017, Mother's Day. The mother was brutally killed, suffering multiple traumatic injuries to the head and face during an attack that started inside her house and ended in the carport.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said multiple items were used to attack the woman, including garden tools. Gladney fled the scene but returned that evening, spoke with law enforcement and was arrested early the next morning.
During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court four days after the killing, Gladney said he was ready to "man up" and admitted he killed his mother in open court.
"I wasn't in my right mind at the time. I was under the influence of something," Gladney said. "I have never been emotional, but when I came down from what I was on, I was hurt. I have finally accepted what I did. I did something to hurt my family and to break my family up."
The assault charge came from a June 29 incident where he attacked three detention officers at the Lee County Jail. Gladney reportedly got agitated during a daily count and inspection of the cell pods. Gladney then produced a homemade knife, called a shank, and began threatening to stab the officers. He lunged at the officers, cutting one of them. As other officers rushed in the subdue Gladney, he kicked and headbutted them before he was eventually brought under control.
Gladney has been incarcerated in the county jail for the last 30 months, since his arrest May 15, 2017. He could spend another month or more there while waiting for the Mississippi Department of Corrections to transport him to a state prison.