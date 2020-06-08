SHANNON - The town of Shannon hopes a second attempt to expand natural gas services to south Lee County will be successful.
Shannon Mayor Ronnie Hallmark said over the next two weeks, officials will be going door-to-door in the Pine Grove, South Lee and Pontocola areas with surveys to see how many households would be interested. Shannon has until the end of the month to turn in all the paperwork to apply for the state grant money needed to start the project.
"It's a good deal for everybody," said Mayor Ronnie Hallmark. "Natural gas is about half the price of propane. The town can sell more gas and the people can save more money."
By taking over an abandoned gas line, the city will get a head start on running gas lines to serve the areas south and southwest of Shannon, all the way to the Chickasaw County line. Currently, all of Shannon's customers are within the city limits, but their certificate area allows them to serve within 5 miles of the city.
Alderman Carl Trice said extending the gas line would give county residents a steady, reliable and cheaper option than propane. And the additional revenue would help the town of Shannon offer more services.
Officials first began work on the project that could double the number of municipal natural gas customers in late 2017. The project hinged on securing grant money. When that money dried up, the expansion was put on hold.
Now city, county and regional officials are working together and feel the grants should come through this year.
"I feel confident that we will get the grant this year," said state representative Rickey Thompson. "We started working on the grant in January."
The first step of the project was gaining possession of an old 4-inch gas transmission line that ran from Brewer south to Pine Grove.
"That's what makes the project feasible," Hallmark said. "We still have to fix the break in the line where it goes over Chiwappa Creek. That will cost $10,000-$12,000, but it is a lot less than trying to lay four miles of main lines."
The expansion will be done in phases, with Phase 1 focusing in the Pine Grove area and starting to head west on county roads 154 and 506. Phase 2 would continue west to the County Road 115 area.