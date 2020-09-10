TUPELO – A Shannon woman is facing multiple felony charges after leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase that reached triple-digit speeds Thursday afternoon.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson told the Daily Journal that Latonya Mayfield, 41, of 135 County Road 468, Shannon, will be formally charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle and felony eluding Friday in Lee County Justice Court.
The incident began Sept. 10 around 1:30 p.m. when deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a County road 468 residence for a reported disturbance. The caller told deputies that Mayfield showed up with a hammer in her hands, threatening to kill herself. After the initial 911 call, Mayfield stole a black 2018 Cadillac sedan and drove away.
Mayfield headed north on Highway 145 through Verona, Deputies tried to stop her in south Tupelo at the intersection of South Gloster and Highway 6. She refused to stop when directed. She instead made her way to Highway 45 and headed north with speeds steadily increasing. Mayfield exited at Barnes Crossing Road, turning around and heading south again on the four-lane.
The pursuit continued south to the Brewer exit, where Mayfield again headed north on Highway 145 into Verona. Mayfield was able to avoid the first two set of spike strips, but was unable to set deployed by the Tupelo Police Department on the south end of their city limits.
With both passenger side tires deflating rapidly, Mayfield headed back to Highway 45 and tried to head north. She pulled over the damaged vehicle about 600 yards north of the Green Street-Highway 6 exit.
According to Johnson, when a deputy approached, Mayfield was holding the hammer in her hand and yelling. Despite the tense situation, she was taken into custody without any further incident.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Department, Tupelo Police Department, Verona Police Department, Shannon Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol all assisted in this pursuit and were able to bring the pursuit to a safe end.
“A special thanks goes to the Lee County Sheriff Department dispatchers and the Lee County E911 dispatchers for their valuable assistance in helping with this case and it resulting in a safe and peaceful end,” Johnson said.