OXFORD - An alert citizen called authorities Wednesday after noticing someone breaking into a truck at 6:20 a.m.
Police say a resident at Taylor Cottages saw the suspicious activity Aug. 21 and called 911. Officers quickly arrived on scene and found Joey Williams, 26, of Abbeville, still inside the truck. He was detained without incident.
The investigation determined that at least five vehicles had been burglarized in the complex. Officers located all the stolen property and returned it to its owners. Williams was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and charged with five counts of auto burglary. Bond was set at $100,000.
Since Williams has previous felony charges, the District Attorney's Office placed a hold on him.