Rankin County judge rules against sheriff

A photo of Michael Jenkins is held during a press conference near the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Jenkins' attorney said six Rankin County sheriff's deputies assaulted Jenkins and Terrell Parker. Jenkins sustained serious injuries.

 Eric Shelton/Mississippi Today

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department violated the Mississippi Public Records Act for refusing to give incident reports about the deaths of three men killed by sheriff’s deputies or while in their custody, a Rankin County court ruled last week. 

