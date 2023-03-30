TUPELO - Although the Shine Foundation has held events before, none have been anything quite like the show they’ll put on this weekend.
On Saturday, April 1, the Tupelo-based nonprofit will host the inaugural Lollapalooza & Runway Show from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 974 Commonwealth Blvd in Tupelo. Fifteen local vendors and food trucks will be set up during the come-and-go event.
The heart of Saturday’s festivities will be three runway shows — at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
According to Kelly Winter, director of the Shine Foundation, the shows will feature 44 models — all people with developmental or physical disabilities — each of whom is sponsored by a local business that provided the clothing being showcased.
Entry to the event is $5. Proceeds will further the organization’s goal of helping the local families of people with physical and developmental disabilities.
Although Shine’s previous events were restricted to families with special needs members or volunteers, everyone is welcome to enjoy Saturday’s festivities. In fact, that’s kind of the point.
“This is our first event where we’re really inviting the public,” Winter said. “We’re trying to incorporate our friends with special needs into the community and build relationships that way.”
Created by a group of local physicians, the Shine Foundation has hosted a handful of events during its short lifespan, all of which were intended to bring the families of people with disabilities together in a safe, welcoming environment.
“It’s so hard for people who have someone with disabilities to go somewhere in public and not feel like they’re being looked at,” Winter said. “We’re trying to build a community where they feel like they can come to our (events) and be celebrated as a family.”
With that goal in mind, Shine Foundation’s founding members began planning events that would allow anyone to take part, no matter his or her physical or mental capabilities.
Previous events have included a fall festival, Valentine’s dance, Easter egg hunt and a Christmas party.
“We’re just trying to do things for them specific to people with disabilities,” she said.
For instance, last year’s fall festival included a wheelchair-accessible hayride, and all of their games could be changed to suit the player, no matter what his or her disability might be.
The group uses these events and their participants to raise money to help members of the community who need it. Last year, they raised $26,000 to purchase a family a wheelchair-accessible van. They’ve also built privacy fences for families with autistic children.
It’s all about building a community, Winter said, and Saturday’s event will, if all goes right, expand that community.
“I think it will be a really fun day,” Winter said.
