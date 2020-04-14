Starkville Police Department logo

STARKVILLE - Officials say a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a west Starkville sporting goods store was accidental.

The Starkville Police Department was dispatched to Academy Sports at 160 Hollywood Boulevard on the afternoon of April 14 for a report of shots fired.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said preliminary investigation points to it being an accidental discharge from a vehicle. One female victim was transported to the Oktibbeha County Hospital for medical treatment of a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation.

