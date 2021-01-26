TUPELO - An investigation into a possible shots fired call ended with a man charged with assaulting a Lee County deputy.
According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies responded to County Road 1728 around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening. The responding deputies found one male with trauma to the head that was believed to be a gunshot wound. He was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
The investigation revealed two men had gotten into an argument. During the altercation, one man pulled out a gun and fired it into the victim's vehicle.
"The suspect then attacked the victim and beat him with the pistol causing trauma to his head," Johnson said. "Deputies then found the suspect down the road at his residence where this occurred and during the struggle to apprehend the suspect, he assaulted an officer."
Vernon R. Stults Jr., 28, of 1167 County Road 1409, Mooreville, was taken into custody and carried to the Lee County Jail without further incident. He was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault on a law enforcement officer. He is currently on probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections for stealing a car.