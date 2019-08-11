RIPLEY • A shooting occurred inside a small Ripley church Sunday morning, according to law enforcement on the scene.
Apparently, West Ripley Church of Christ was letting out of services when the shooting happened.
The Tippah County coroner’s SUV was on the scene and reports have come to the Sentinel that a fatality has occurred, but law enforcement were not able to confirm this at this time.
The City of Ripley and MBI are investigating with assistance from the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department. More details will be released when available.