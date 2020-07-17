TUPELO - Tupelo Police Department investigators were able to identify the location of a July 11 shooting as 1240 N. Green St. (Ali Baba One Stop). The incident resulted in a reported gunshot victim being transported to the NMMC emergency room in serious but stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds. During the initial incident, the adult male victim was uncooperative and gave varying statements as to where the shooting actually occurred.
The suspect, Jason Hart, 29, of Tupelo, has been charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set Friday at $100,000 by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner. TPD reports information currently indicates that Hart and the victim were well known to each other.
During the investigation it was also determined that a suspect, Alfonso Juan Velasco Cisneros, 61, of Tupelo, allegedly cleaned the crime scene and gave a false statement to investigators when questioned about the incident. Cisneros was charged with felony tampering with physical evidence. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Sumner released Cisneros on his own recognizance.