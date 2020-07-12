TUPELO • A suspected female shoplifter dragged a police officer as she sped away from the The Mall at Barnes Crossing Sunday afternoon.
Tupelo police responded to the Belk store around 2:45 p.m. July 12 for a shoplifting incident. As officers tried to interview the woman, she ran and got into a vehicle.
“A TPD officer was attempting to detain suspect and remove her from the vehicle when the unidentified driver accelerated away with suspect in the vehicle,” said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “The officer was dragged a short distance. Additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle but suspects eluded them.”
Additional law enforcement agencies located and attempted to stop the newer model Ford Mustang with a temporary paper tag north of Tupelo. Those agencies eventually abandoned the pursuit as speeds became too dangerous to continue.
McDougald said the Tupelo officer was carried to the hospital emergency room where he was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information asked to contact local law enforcement or Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.