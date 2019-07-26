TUPELO • Carmen Barnes was at JC Penney soon after the doors opened Friday morning, with her twins, Daylon and Kaylin.
"We're getting everything for Daylon today," Barnes said. "Kaylin got her shopping done in Chicago, when Daylon wasn't feeling well."
Clothes and shoes were on the shopping list for the eighth-grader at JC Penney, but the family planned to fan out to other stores in The Mall at Barnes Crossing.
John Gorman, JC Penney's manager, was expecting another hectic back-to-school shopping weekend. And with the state adding school supplies to the list of tax-free items for the first time, he expected to see a bump in backpack sales on top of the normal rush of shoppers.
"It's Black Friday in July," Gorman said.
Additional workers were bought in – about 10 – for the shopping extravaganza.
Mississippi's tax-free weekend, which got its start in 2009, runs through Saturday.
Average back-to-school spending for a family is expected to rise to $507, about $40 more than last year. The National Retail Federation is projecting that the total back-to-school spending for this year will be $80.7 billion.
Parents are going to spend $212 on clothes, $209 on electronics and $104 on shoes, the NRF said.
Jerry and Toni Cooper said they've already blown past those numbers, having three kids shopping for clothes and shoes. Ranging in age from 7 to 13, the Cooper children are regularly shopping as they grow.
"It's too bad we can't get tax-free on the food we have to feed them," Jerry Cooper said with a laugh.
With trips to the mall, Walmart and Academy Sports planned for the day, the Coopers' plan of action was to start the day early and get done by noon.
"It can get crazy sometimes, so the quicker we get it done, the quicker we can get home," Toni Cooper said. "And mama wants to go to Hobby Lobby."
At Academy Sports, logistics manager Jason Lunn was making sure his staff was taking care of customers in hot areas like shoes and apparel.
"We've brought in extra staff to work during the weekend," he said.
And while the store hasn't extended its shopping hours, Lunn said, "If someone's still shopping at 10:30, we're not going to push them out the door."