BOONEVILLE - Two people found out they could not escape the long arm of the law Saturday in Prentiss County.
A Prentiss County deputy sheriff attempted to make a routine traffic stop on Highway 4 West near the Tippah County line during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 31. The driver attempted to flee but soon ran off the road.
The driver was arrested and charged with numerous misdemeanor violations. Passenger Sandra Thompson, 49, of Jumpertown, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was taken to the Prentiss County Jail and is being held on a total bond of $6,000.