OXFORD - A man has not been charged after accidentally shooting himself inside an Oxford bar early Tuesday morning.
Oxford police were called to Rooster's on the Square just after midnight July 30 for a report of someone discharging a firearm inside the establishment. Police discovered a man had discharged his own firearm, shooting himself. He was carried to Baptist Memorial Hospital and treated for a non-life threatening injury.
The incident is still under investigation and no one has been charged at this time.