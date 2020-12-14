TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department is looking into a Sunday evening incident in which shots were reportedly fired on North Green Street.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Ali Baba Foodmart at 1240 North Green Street around 5 p.m. Dec. 13. Officers searched the area and found no one injured.
"A person of interest was detained on an unrelated warrant but they have since been released from detective hold regarding shots fired," McDougald said.
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call TPD at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.