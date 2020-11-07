WEST POINT • The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 68-year-old Clay County man missing since Tuesday.
James Kelly Unger III of West Point is described as a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Nov. 3, around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Grove Street in West Point. Unger is believed to be in a 2012 white Ford Escape bearing Mississippi license plate CYB6331 and traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Unger suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Unger is asked to contact West Point Police Department at 662-494-5154.