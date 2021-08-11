Lori Ann Cockrell

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Lori Ann Cockrell, 58, who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Filgo Road in Tupelo.

She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings. 

According to her family, she suffers from a medical condition that could may affect her judgement. 

If you have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 869-2911.

