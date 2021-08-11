Silver alert issued for Tupelo woman missing since Monday Daily Journal Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lori Ann Cockrell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a silver alert for Lori Ann Cockrell, 58, who was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Filgo Road in Tupelo.She was last seen wearing a t-shirt and black leggings. According to her family, she suffers from a medical condition that could may affect her judgement. If you have any information of her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at (662) 869-2911. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Alert Silver Lori Ann Cockrell Medicine Clothing Medical Condition Mississippi Bureau Of Investigation Leggings Whereabouts Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus National News Outraged protesters harass parent outside school board mask vote Teen battling Covid-19 just 'wants to go home.' See his story Just in: A senior official tells CNN the Taliban could cut off and take Kabul within weeks Feeling crypto FOMO? Scammers are counting on it Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists