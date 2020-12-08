OXFORD - Five men and a juvenile have been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in late November.
The Oxford Police Department received a 911 call at 10:55 p.m. Nov. 30 that a man had been shot. When officers arrived in the 400 block of Olive Branch Way, just off Molly Barr Road, they found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was later identified as Frank James Davis Jr., 22, of Grenada.
Between Dec. 2 and Dec. 7, the investigation led police to arrest six individuals on different charges in connection with the case.
Markel Alexander Gleaton, 22, of Pope; and Richard Bernard McGee, 31, of Oxford; are both charged with capital murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. During their initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, the judge denied bond.
Antonious Quintez Kimble, 21, of Charleston; and a 17-year-old juvenile and Kimble were charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their bond was set at $100,000 apiece.
Jacob Emend Woods, 18, of Oxford; and Ajalon Jeffery Reed, 22, of Holcomb; were both charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Their bonds were set at $25,000 each.
Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said this is still an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time.
If anyone has any further information, please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8799.