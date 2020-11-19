TUPELO • Commercial vehicles are not allowed on the Natchez Trace Parkway but at least a half-dozen truckers didn't get the memo and were given tickets Wednesday.
Park Ranger Tim McElwain was patrolling the parkway in the Pontocola area early on the morning of Nov. 18 when he stopped four semi-trucks on the parkway near milepost 250. He cited all four drivers. That afternoon, the same ranger stopped two more 18-wheelers on the parkway. Again, the drivers were issued citations.
"Despite increasing signage and enforcement, commercial vehicles on the parkway remain a recurring problem," said Supervisory Park Ranger John Hearne. "The Parkway is not wide enough for large trucks and the roadbed was never build for their weight. The poor condition of the parkway is caused, in part, by overweight vehicles."
Chief Ranger Prashant Lotwala said he is concerned about the number of commercial vehicles that are driving along the parkway.
“Natchez Trace Parkway is a unit of the National Park Service and should be utilized for outdoor recreational activities and for scenic drives," Lotwala said. "The Parkway should not be used by commercial vehicles including semi-trucks.”
Anyone who sees a commercial vehicle on the parkway is asked to report it by calling the Parkway Communication Center at 1-800-300-PARK (7275).