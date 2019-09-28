The sixth annual Out of the Darkness North Mississippi Walk at Veteran’s Park had a record-breaking fundraising year on Saturday, raising above their $20,000 goal.
Out of Darkness Walks are fundraisers held by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The money raised this year will go toward assisting in getting more educational and advocacy materials to organizations and groups who need them, funding research and teaching others about suicide prevention, and continuing programs such as Healing Conversations, the More Than Sad program discussing teen depression to students, college campus discussions, and Capitol Day in March.
“This money gets spent back in the community, so the more we raise, the more we can do,” said Leigh Ann Raab, the executive director for the Louisiana and Mississippi for AFSP.
Marsha Jensen, the walk chairwoman for the North Mississippi walk and the Mississippi chapter, said she first took over organizing the walk in 2015 after participating in the walk in 2014. At the time, she said she formed a fundraising team with her family in honor of her father, whom she lost to suicide in 2007. For Jensen, it was the first time she had heard about a walk honoring suicide prevention, and she soon became close with the organizer, who had her own experience losing her husband to suicide.
Since organizing the walk, Jensen said she noticed people have become more forthcoming. In the beginning, she said stigma around talking about suicide was still strong.
“I notice now it’s like that wall is broken down little by little. I see a bigger change every year that I do it. People have more open arms and people are willing to help,” Jensen said.
Raab said the event raised over $10,000 more than its more profitable year by Saturday’s registration at 12 p.m. This year, 344 people, 27 teams and 18 local sponsors participated, raising a total of $27,262. The top fundraising team was Team Bradley, who raised $12,000.
Heather Golding organized the team after she lost her brother, Bradley Riggs, to suicide on Jan. 3 this year at age 26. They originally had a goal to raise $2,000 that was met in 48 hours. The team raised the goal to $5,000, and Golding said it was both emotional and really touching to see all the support for her brother. While she was nervous about participating in Saturday’s walk, she plans to continue participating to help keep her brother’s name alive.
“We just want to bring awareness and try to prevent somebody else from having to go through the pain we’ve been through because it does not discriminate,” Golding said.
For Dee Dye, Mississippi Chapter AFSP board member and Mississippi coordinator for Healing Conversations, one of her passions is to reach out to families who have also lost loved ones to suicide and make sure they are paired with a peer support volunteer who has experienced a similar loss. She now hosts a music fest, tables and speaks at events, and hosts classes.
“My husband died of suicide almost eight years ago, so when I moved back to Mississippi I decided to make changes. I wanted to do something about suicide, so I came to Marsha Jensen’s walk the first time and it just drew me in,” Dye said.
AFSP Mississippi’s work includes advocating to legislators in Jackson and Washington, D.C., for laws to address Mississippi mental health. Pam Smith, who works with the Out of Darkness Oxford Walk, said her personal mission is advocating for mental health parity as part of the 1996 Mental Health Parity Act. Smith lost her son shortly after taking him to Parkwood for help. After three days on suicide watch, she received a call to pick him up.
“What it was is that the insurance stopped paying after three days, and then two months later my son committed suicide. If we can get this parity law activated, they legally would have to keep a person until they are mentally well,” Smith said.
For Raab, the event is important to help raise awareness and fund outreach, training and survivor support. In Mississippi, over 445 people died of suicide last year, according to AFSP stats. Raab said while the suicide rate is increasing nationally, both Mississippi and Louisiana have a suicide rate slightly above the national average: Mississippi has about 15 deaths per 100,000 people, making it ranked 32 in rates of suicide.
“We want everybody to know it’s OK to talk about it. It’s OK to take an antidepressant. It’s OK to see a therapist,” Raab said. “The more we normalize mental health, the safer our state.”
The North Mississippi Walk is among four AFSP suicide prevention walks in Mississippi. The Gulf Coast Walk occurred Sept. 14, and upcoming walks includes the Central Mississippi Walk in Madison on Oct. 19 and the Oxford Walk at the Grove on Oct. 27.
AFSP has a goal to lower the suicide rate 20 percent by 2025. The Mississippi Chapter is currently trying to gather 300 applications for special license plates to help fund the chapter and raise more awareness for their organization.