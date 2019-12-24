TUPELO - Enough toys for approximately 100 area children were given away Christmas Eve at Slim Jxmmi’s First Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway at Tupelo City Hall at Fairpark.
Slim Jxmmi, a member of rap duo Rae Sremmurd, gave 100 toys to area children. He flew in and arrived at approximately 2:30 p.m. to give out toys to more than 20 children at Fairpark. He and his volunteers drove around and gave out the remaining toys.
“I hope kids take away from today to just give back to your community if you ever come up in life and you’re doing well,” Jxmmi said.
Kenneth Rogers was one of the parents who waited for the event with his 3-year-old daughter, Arianna Rogers. She received a doctor doll and he said she was excited about any events for children.
“It’s a nice day out and it’s a nice, positive thing to do, to participate in something like this,” Rogers said.
Chloe Rial heard about the event from a friend and brought her children, Jade and Bennett Reeves, to the event because they thought it was “a good thing.”
Juel Stanley, the community organizer and publicist for the toy drive event, said Jxmmi planned the event a few months ago to do something to give back, and they organized the toy drive based off the success of an earlier Thanksgiving turkey drive a few weeks ago.
“He wanted to come back to the city of Tupelo ... and give the children some different gifts to show his appreciation to the city of Tupelo since it is his hometown. If anywhere else, this is where he would first like to do his drive,” Stanley said.
Approximately seven volunteers assisted with the toy giveaway. Mayor Jason Shelton was in attendance alongside the Tupelo Fire Department, Police Department and other city entities.
The event was aimed at children below 10, but a few items were available for children up to 15. Volunteers mostly handed out toys that would encourage children to be stimulated without technology, Stanley said.
For both Jxmmi and Stanley, the event was about “not ever forgetting where you came from,” said Stanley. They hope to do the toy drive every year. Jxmmi said growing up, he didn’t have a lot, and he hopes to be someone who gives back to the community.
“I know what people are going through here. I can touch them. I can relate to them, and I want to inspire them. They see me come from this ground right here, so I want to let them know that they can do it, too,” Jxmmi said.