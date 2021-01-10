SALTILLO • Saltillo voters will have two or more mayoral candidates from which to choose when they got to the polls later this year.
Incumbent Rex Smith qualified for re-election on Jan. 4 as a Republican; current alderman Copey Grantham said he plans to qualify Monday as a Republican; and Saltillo police officer Dylan Whitt said he is considering a run for mayor. If he runs, it will be as a Republican.
In an exclusive interview with the Daily Journal, Grantham, 36, said he had originally planned to run for his current position as city alderman for another term, but recently decided to aim for the higher position in city government.
“It has been within the last month,” Grantham said. “I have $4,500 campaign materials already purchased that say ‘Re-elect Copey Grantham’ that I will have to eat.”
The tipping point for him was last fall when rebidding the city insurance. The cheapest of the three bids was left off the documents given to the aldermen.
“I caught it,” Grantham said. “The mayor said it was just a mistake, but I am tired of mistakes. This is the taxpayers’ money. We have to make sure the lowest bid makes it to the alderman’s desk. Mistakes like this are unacceptable.”
Grantham summarizes his platform with a three-point plan: accessibility, fiscal efficiency, and sharing information.
“The first thing I want to do is tear down the wall and remove the locked door that prohibits easy access to the mayor’s office,” Grantham said. “People won’t need an appointment to see me.”
Aldermen voted 3-1 in spring 2019 to revamp the lobby to improve foot traffic and keep people from wandering to the back of the building. Grantham was not present at the meeting.
“The mayor (Smith) had mentioned safety issues, but I questioned that,” Grantham said. “Safety has never been a problem.”
He said livestreaming the board meetings would also help promote openness and transparency.
His second point is to focus on spending tax dollars wisely and more efficiently.
“We have far too many ongoing projects that are making companies and engineer’s money, while citizens of Saltillo continue to foot the bill and see increases in their monthly charges,” Grantham said.
He cited a proposal that would replace old water meters with brand new automatic ones that do not require a city employee to physically read the meter.
“We are looking at $1 million for automatic meter readers,” Grantham said. “How are we going to pay for that? The only way to do it is by raising rates.”
He would prefer to let department heads guide the administration, which leads to his third point.
Grantham said, if elected, he would institute “Monday Morning Huddles,” where he would meet with the city department heads each Monday morning to go over the accomplishments from the previous week and the plans for the coming week
“It’s a way to make sure everyone is on the same page,” Grantham said.
The city halted its practice of holding weekly department head meetings in 2019.
Grantham previously worked for the Columbus Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office before he was hired by Saltillo Police Department in 2010. He resigned to run for alderman in 2017.
In 2019, he joined the Delbert Hosemann campaign for lieutenant governor. In 2020, he was appointed political director for Hosemann’s campaign.
Grantham said his range of experiences will make him a strong leader for Saltillo.
“I have seen the issues that face Saltillo in a different lens,” Grantham said. “I am younger and bring more excitement to the office. I have a vision to lead Saltillo into the next decade.”
Grantham told the Journal he plans to qualify for mayor first thing Monday morning.
Current mayor Rex Smith, 63, a land surveyor, was elected in 2013 and served two full terms. He said he is running for re-election to ensure projects already in the works will be completed. That includes the lighting of the Highway 145 corridor, recruiting new businesses and renovating downtown.
“We have one of the prettiest downtowns around,” Smith said. “We were able to start renovating on one side of the street, which helped convince others to renovate their buildings. Downtown is the heart of a city.”
Smith admitted his administration has had its difficulties over the last eight years, but said that was due, at least in part, to inheriting aging water and sewer systems.
“We have worked to improve the infrastructure,” Smith said. “A lot of it has been repairing things. We had drainage areas to deal with and improved things drastically. We now have the strongest water system we have ever had, but there are still things that can be improved.”
After switching the city over to groundwater, complaints forced the city to begin buying river water last year. The result was a significant increase in water and sewer rates. Smith noted that his administration made serious improvements to the city’s waters system, increasing water main sizes on the west side of town. He hopes to improve the water system east of the railroad during the next term.
“We are improving the parks to add more activities that benefit the quality of life,” Smith said. “That includes exercise equipment at city park and planned renovations of ballfields that are getting a few years on them.”
Dylan Whitt, 30, a Saltillo police officer and a licensed realtor, is still weighing his options before deciding whether he should throw his hat in the political ring.
“I am definitely considering running for mayor,” Whitt said. “I plan to make my decision sometime this week.”
A military veteran who will earn his bachelor’s degree from Liberty University in March, Whitt has been a Saltillo police officer for more than four years. While patrolling the city, he has heard people commenting on several issues – including dogs, water, sewer and roads.
“I was hearing the complaints from citizens, and nothing was being done about it,” Whitt said. “The citizens want transparency. They are tired of people saying they will do something and not doing a thing.”
If elected, he said he would prioritize updating the city’s infrastructure.
“Flooding is a real problem in several areas, and the streets are horrible,” Whitt said. “Some high-traffic areas haven’t been fixed in years … I think a lot of the issues could be fixed with more transparency. I want to do what is right by the people.”
The deadline to qualify for municipal elections is Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m. Primary elections are set for April 6. The general election is scheduled for June 8.