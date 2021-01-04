SALTILLO • The sitting mayor, two incumbent aldermen, and two board hopefuls were the only people to qualify for Saltillo’s upcoming municipal elections Monday, making for a fairly light opening day.
Mayor Rex Smith was the only candidate to qualify in the city’s mayoral race. Smith won the Republican primary and the general election in 2013. He defeated Richard Herring in the 2017 primary to keep his seat for a second term.
Two of the newest members of the board of aldermen also qualified opening day. Craig Sanders ran unsuccessfully in 2013 before winning one of the five at-large seats in 2017. Scottie Clark won a tight special election in the spring of 2020 to fill the unexpired term of Malcomb Driskall, who was forced to resign when he moved outside the city limits.
The other two candidates to qualify on Monday were Bill Monaghan and Ron Cottom. Monaghan ran in the special election last spring and finished third in the eight-man race. Cottom owns the Blind Eye DJ.
Incumbent Terry Glidewell, who has been an alderman since 1997, said he plans to run for re-election but didn’t file his paperwork on Monday.
“I’ll get down there in a day or so,” Glidewell said.
First-term incumbent Copey Grantham was in Jackson with the state legislature on Monday but said he was still weighing his political options.
“I plan on releasing a statement next Monday,” Grantham told the Daily Journal.
Saltillo’s fifth aldermen, former game warden Donald Cullum, initially said he wouldn’t run for a third time, but is possibly reconsidering.
“I have been asked by several people to run again, but I don’t really know right now,” Cullum said. “If I do run, I will qualify before the end of this week.”
Anyone wanting to run for a municipal office has to decide quicker this year. The qualifying deadline has moved from March to Feb. 5 at 5 p.m.
According to Kendra James, communications director for Secretary of State Michael Watson, the qualifying deadline has always been 60 days before the date of the first primary.
“The legislature moved the municipal primary from May to April in 2017, forcing the qualifying date to move up,” she said.