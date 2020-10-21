STARKVILLE - Just 24 hours after the Mississippi State University Police Department asked for help finding those responsible for steal a disabled veteran's scooter, the investigation ended.
The department Tweeted Wednesday afternoon that "Thanks to you all, the case of the stolen scooter has been solved."
The department offered no details if the people in the surveillance photos were arrested or charged with the crime.
MSU took to social media Oct. 20, posting pictures of the suspects who were involved in the theft of a Hoveround Mobility Scooter from a disabled veteran at Davis Wade Stadium during the football game between the Bulldogs and Texas A&M.
The security camera images show what appears to be a bearded white male wearing a MUS sweatshirt with a skull and crossbones on the back driving the scooter along a sidewalk. There is also a picture of a white couple on the same sidewalk.