IUKA • A Tishomingo County grand jury has returned a multiple-count indictment against a former Child Protection Services worker, charging her with sexual battery.
A months-long investigation by the Tishomingo County Sheriff's Office, the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services and the Mississippi Attorney General's Office delved into the allegations of improper conduct by CPS employee Lauren Rose Cavness.
According to Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty, the investigation revealed evidence that Cavness had allegedly been involved in inappropriate situations with those juveniles under her care. The findings of the investigation were presented to a Tishomingo County Grand Jury on Sept. 23 by a special prosecutor with the Attorney General's Office.
Cavness, 26, of 18 County Road 142, Tishomingo was indicted for two counts of sexual battery, child exploitation and contributing to the delinquency/neglect of a minor.
As part of the indictment, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims set her bond at $70,000. Through her attorney, Cavness surrendered at the Tishomingo County Jail Wednesday afternoon at 2:35. She was released on bond less than two hours later at 4:20 p.m.
Because of the nature of the case and the close working relations of local agencies, the investigation and prosecution of this case is being handled by the office of Mississippi Attorney Lynn Fitch.