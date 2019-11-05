TUPELO • In Lee County Tuesday night, a software glitch prevented election officials from releasing tabulated vote totals for the county, including statewide, regional and local races.
Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney opted instead to read vote totals recorded by each ballot scanners in use at the county's 36 precincts. Most precincts have one scanner, but some have two.
Reading these totals provided raw vote totals that can be added together, but no countywide totals were available from the circuit clerk's office and were not expected until at least Wednesday at the earliest.