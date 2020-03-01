TUPELO • Starting March 3, multicultural church Soma will be offering English as a Second Language (ESL) classes for the second time.
The program will last eight weeks and be twice per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. They will offer the program again in the fall. Daniel Mejia, the Spanish pastor at Soma, said they began offering the program last year to better serve the community.
“We just want to serve our community and help the communities that don’t speak English to be involved with the society,” Mejia said.
Russ Polsgrove, the English pastor at Soma, said offering the classes go along with their overall mission as a church. The church is bilingual, and Polsgrove said everything they do, from their songs, preaching, teaching and announcements, are done in both English and Spanish. Church attendees include people from different countries.
“We recognize that a lot of people have moved here and are trying to learn English because they’re trying to be more involved with the community itself. (We saw) we had the resources to provide for people to learn,” Polsgrove said.
The classes are free and offer basic and intermediate levels. There is a certified teacher for each level and curriculum is geared for practical use in normal day to day life. Mejia said they try to be open to everyone. He saw the need from his own experiences being from another country.
“I am from Ecuador, and I think it’s something that helps a lot of people who come from other countries to be involved with others. I saw the need in me, and I can see the need in them to communicate in a better way,” Mejia said.
Mejia said past students have shared how the class helped them communicate and understand better and are glad Soma is continuing to offer them. Given the church’s mission to build community, Polsgrove said offering the classes is part of Soma’s efforts to be a home for everyone.
“We would love for them to able to engage more in their community so they are able to feel at home when making doctor’s appointments for their kids, ... going to a restaurant or grocery shopping or getting a tag for their car (and) all the things we take for granted when the language is familiar for us,” Polsgrove said.
Last year, the ESL classes had 43 students at the start of the program and 28 finished. This year, they are limiting class size to 24 students for the basic class and 15 for the intermediate class. This is due to church space and the fact they also provide childcare during classes. Polsgrove said some basic-level students are returning this year to do the intermediate level.
About 25 students have already signed up, and they will be accepting additional students until classes start Tuesday. The first few weeks of classes will focus on classroom instruction and learning talking points. During the last few weeks of class, they will have English speakers come in to class to help students practice talking points such as sharing their names, making phone calls, asking for help in a store and other scenarios.
“That can be a difficult process for you if you don’t speak the language, so our hope is that they’ll have something to take home and that will be useful and practical in their daily lives and less of a chore and stressor,” Polsgrove said.
Mejia and Polsgrove want more people in the community to know about the classes and said even once the spring classes fill up, there will be an opportunity for them to take it in the fall. They said they will offer two classes this year and will see how the program grows from there in determining future classes.
“I think it’s good that we can provide a place where they can feel safe and they can grow, too,” Mejia said. “... This is a way to show the love of God for us.”
More information about the classes can be found by contacting Mejia at 662-231-0109.