TUPELO - The Mississippi Department of Corrections temporarily suspended all visitation to state inmates Thursday, citing the threat of coronavirus. While some local officials are following suit, others are not ready to take such a hard stance.
Sheriffs from around northeast Mississippi are currently looking at their practices and trying to decide whether to suspend visitation as well at county jail facilities. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers and Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson halted visitation Thursday.
Prentiss County Sherfif Randy Tolar made the move Friday afternoon saying, "For the safety and health of our inmates and employees, all inmate visitation will be suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus situation."
In Tishomingo County, Sheriff John Daugherty stopped all visitation at the jail, but people can still use video visitation online from their home.
In Corinth, Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell stopped all visitation at the regional jail where state inmates reside. He is still allowing visitation in the county jail since the inmates and visitors are not physically in the same room.
In county jails, family visitation is non-contact - usually conducted through a sheet of glass or via a video monitor. As a rule, the only time inmates have physical contact with a visitor is when meeting with attorneys where confidentiality and the sharing of legal documents is required. And even that is granted on a case by case basis, said Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Since the inmate population has limited physical contact with the public, the chance of them catching coronavirus is small.
"All our visitation is through glass," said Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan. "I am more concerned about my staff (catching it) than the inmates. The staff has to be in contact with the general public while checking folks in for visitation and that is the biggest concern.
"If one of the jail staff catches (coronavirus), it could spread to one of the prisoners. If it gets in the back, then pandemic wouldn't be the word. It would be a disaster."
The Calhoun County Jail in Pittsboro only have visitation on Thursday nights. It was handled as normal this week but there will likely be changes before the March 19 visitation.
"We will probably have to alter it," Pollan said. "We are still getting information from the national sheriffs' association and the state association about recommendation. We will make a decision no later than Monday."
Tolar has seen a reduced number of people at the jail complex in recent days but is still worried about his staff interacting with possibly infected members of the general public.
In Lee County, it is pretty much business as usual. At the main facility, both non-contact and video visitation will remain on their normal schedule. Johnson said visitation and weekend passes for state Inmates housed at the Lee County Work Center have been suspended until further notice, based on a state directive.
On Thursday, MDOC suspended all visitation at facilities where state prisoners are held. Attorneys and essential visitors will still be allowed, but visitation areas must be sanitized after each visit.
Later the same day, the agency announced that it was suspending the transfer of inmates from county jails to state custody. When a local person is convicted of a felony in circuit court, MDOC has about a month to transfer the person from a county jail and assign them to a state prison.
“We acknowledge any inconveniences that inmate family members and others may experience from the temporary suspension of visitation,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallett, who manages state, private, and regional prisons in the state. “However, these actions are necessary for public safety and protecting our inmates, their loved ones, and our staff.”