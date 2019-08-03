TUPELO - Three Lee County justice court candidates are campaigning to serve districts where they do not live.
A fourth candidate recently moved more than 6 miles as the crow flies so he could reside in the new district on election day.
And what they are doing is perfectly legal, thanks to a quirk in the state law governing candidate qualifications and requirements. While most district offices require the candidate to live inside the district, justice court does not.
"As a justice court judge, I don't just hear cases from my district. I see tickets and civil cases from all four districts," said District 4 Judge Marcus Crump, who lives in District 2. His west Tupelo Golden Leaf Cove home is more than 4 miles away from the southeast Lee County district he serves.
"I've lived in my district for more than 30 years," Crump said. "My practice and (the family medical clinic) is in the 4th District and I mostly see patients from the Shannon, Verona and Plantersville area. I am very familiar with the people and the needs of the district."
According to state law, a justice court judge candidate only has to have lived in the county for two years, be a high school graduate and a registered voter.
Of the 13 candidates currently running for the four Lee County justice court judge positions, four listed out of district addresses when they qualified with the circuit clerk's office. Another did not list a physical address.
Eric Gibens is running for the District 2 position, but his Belledeer Drive Tupelo residence is located in District 3. His house is about 1.25 miles away from the nearest portion of District 2.
Johnny "Chris" Sadler is the lone Democrat running for the District 3 job, but he lives 3.5 miles within District 1 on Caitlyn Drive near Saltillo.
When Gaston Huckaby qualified to run for District 3, he listed a Devil's Backbone Saltillo address, which is more than 2 miles within District 1. He has since moved to east Tupelo. His new Elvis Presley Drive address is firmly inside District 3.
Gibens said the lack of a District 2 incumbent and his knowledge of Tupelo prompted him to run out of district.
"I spend most of my time and do most of my business in the city (Tupelo) and the vast majority of District 2 is in the city," Gibens said. "This is where I live, eat and sleep. I am very familiar with the challenges of that district."
Sadler said he chose to run out of district because of the retirement of Judge Sadie Holland, the District 3 incumbent.
"Justice court judge is the only race where you can live outside the district," Sadler said. "Mrs. Holland was retiring. That's the main reason. It was an open seat."
Huckaby said even though he was living in District 1 earlier this year, his plans were always to reside in and serve District 3. The change also allows him to take care of his recently widowed mother.
"The move was already in the works when I qualified," Huckaby said. "I always intended to run in District 3."
Eric Hampton did not list a physical address when he qualified for District 2 as an independent. The Daily Journal confirmed that he does live within the district.