TUPELO - A Tupelo man charged with the Monday evening shooting death of his father is being held without bond.
Police officers were called to the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6 for a possible shooting. Officers found Floyd Sullivan, 62, dead from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
Police detained the victim's 19-year-old son at the scene and held him for psychiatric review. When Michael Jamil Ali Sullivan was released from a local psychological care facility Tuesday afternoon, he was immediately arrested and charged with first degree murder. Sullivan, of 504 Lumpkin Avenue, was booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 7.
During his initial appearance Wednesday in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Willie Allen ordered Sullivan held without bond.
The shooting drew national attention Tuesday when it was was discovered that the victim was the stepfather of hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd - Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown and Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the department was inundated with calls from a plethora of music industry entertainment magazines and websites looking for comment.
"Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply saddened by the death of their stepfather, but both are thankful for the love and support from him throughout the years of their upbringing," Rae Sremmurd publicist Juel Stanley said. "They ask that people respect their privacy during this time of grief and mourning."