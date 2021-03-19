TUPELO • A new South African variant strain of COVID-19, also known as B.1.351, has been identified in Mississippi, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced during a press briefing on Friday.
The B.1.351 case occurred in Harrison County, and there is currently no evidence that the infected individual recently traveled outside of the state but MSDH's investigation is ongoing.
There are likely more cases of the variant present in the state and "we all need to be careful," according to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
"If we found one, there's probably multiple," Dobbs said. "It could be anywhere. It's kind of like a lot of these things we encounter — when you find it in surveillance in small numbers, it's probably an indicator that it exists in larger amounts elsewhere."
He said the South African strain has "characteristics that are very concerning."
"We know that this is a form of the virus that may be more contagious, but also it does seem to have some resistance to some of the vaccines that have been developed — especially the Johnson & Johnson," Dobbs said. "It looks like it may have some diminished effectiveness at preventing symptomatic illness compared to the other strains."
However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does still seem to show robust protection against illness and hospitalization among those who contract the South African variant. There hasn't been much data showing how effective the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are against the variant, Dobbs said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said that should not discourage Mississippians from getting any vaccine that is available to them.
"The best vaccine to take is the vaccine that you can get, the vaccine that's available at that time," Byers said. "I don't think we have enough information to begin a prioritization of vaccine types."
At least 180 cases of the South African strain have been identified in the United States so far across 26 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mississippi is now among that number.
Mississippi's first variant strain case was announced on Feb. 15 — a case of the B.1.1.7 United Kingdom variant strain which was confirmed in a Mississippi resident during routine testing.
Since then, a total of 10 cases of B.1.1.7 have been identified across the state, according to Byers.
"We are continuing to ramp up our surveillance for variant strains in Mississippi," Byers said, adding that MSDH will begin sharing weekly reports of variant strains on its website.
Dobbs said the B.1.351 variant discovery is "a strong reminder that we are not remotely out of this and we still need to exercise some basic caution."
"This is a double indication for us to go ahead and get vaccinated, protect yourself, protect your family, and to take common sense precautions such as wearing a mask in public and avoiding indoor social gatherings," Dobbs said.