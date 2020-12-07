TUPELO • It didn't take the Tupelo Fire Department a lot of time or water to get a blaze at a pizzeria under control Monday morning.
Firefighters responded around 8:45 a.m. Dec. 7 to the Domino's Pizza location at 1221 South Gloster Street. Just more than 15 minutes later, the fire was contained.
"We were able to jump on it quickly and it is a small building," said Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker. "We never even attached to a hydrant, so that means we used less than 500 gallons (of water that is carried on the truck)."
The business was not open at the time of the fire. No one was injured and the building appeared to only suffer minor damages.
"It is still too early to tell how or where the fire started," Walker said. "It appeared to start in the back of the building, between the oven and the back storage room. There were a lot of cardboard pizza boxes and plastic containers back there.
"There was a lot of smoke and heat damage. It got hot enough to melt the plastic lighting fixtures. But there was minimal structural damage. It never got to the roof of the building."
Fire inspector Jason Cross was expected to go back to the scene Monday afternoon to try to determine the source and origin of the fire.