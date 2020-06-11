TUPELO • The Autism Center of North Mississippi will be closing for at least two days for additional professional cleaning following a member of the ACNM staff recently testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from ACNM.
The Autism Center began seeing clients on premises on May 4 after being authorized by the Mississippi governor to re-open for in-person therapy, according to the statement. Despite adherence to strict protocol, a member recently tested positive for COVID-19, the statement said.
All employees and client families were promptly notified of test results and the employee has been appropriately quarantined per CDC guidelines, according to the statement. The employee will not return until meeting CDC admission standards.
“ACNM will continue to adhere to CDC standards and protocol already in place to ensure the safest and healthiest possible environment for continuation of essential services to the clients and the community. We thank the community for the ongoing support of the Autism Center, its staff and clients,” the statement said.