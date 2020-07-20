TUPELO • Girls and women in North Mississippi are invited to S.O.S. (Saving Our Selves) a free webinar promoting health and sound minds amidst the global pandemic from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23. The presentation will occur on the video platform Zoom and will be hosted by Stand Beside Her North Mississippi. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation.
Katina Holland, founder and CEO of Wear it Well, will present the virtual workshop to address how people deal with identity crisis, suffering in silence, surviving COVID-19 and how to be the change. As a steering committee member of Stand Beside Her North Mississippi, Holland said it was important to share the mission of women uplifting and building each other up.
“We have to remember that ultimate lesson of ‘stand beside her.’ Everybody needs somebody,” Holland said. “There’s going to come where you’re going to need someone, and we have to be that example and that person.”
Stand Beside Her is a national movement that was started by the Girl Scouts Heart of the South in Memphis and grew to include all ages. Coalitions were formed with the goal of finding ways to bring women together. The North Mississippi coalition is open to anyone who wants to be a part of it. Rebecca Nelson, who is part of the coalition, stated the coalition was in the process of launching when the COVID-19 pandemic put a big launch in limbo. The steering committee of nine women decided to begin monthly webinars to try to supply tools to help women feel supported and know they have resources.
Nelson is excited for the webinar and hopes others will join to not only learn with Holland, but also learn more about Stand Beside Her. Nelson said Holland was an ideal person to speak on both the pandemic and other anxiety-producing issues occurring in society during this time.
“As females, we have a tendency to take care of the other person first and put our own needs on the back burner,” Nelson said. “We have to know that it’s OK to stop and take care of ourselves because in the long run we’ll be able to take care of others even better.”
The webinar topics were chosen to highlight how people are managing their self esteem during the pandemic, discuss the “Quarantine 15,” address how solitude may be amplifying mental health issues for those with self-harm and suicidal backgrounds, how people are adjusting to COVID-19 and the importance of self care during this time. Holland was inspired by the program based on her own experiences with Wear It Well and the Love the Skin You’re In program.
“It starts with the girls, and of course these girls become women,” Holland said. “... I’ve had middle girls say, ‘I feel like I’m the mom.’ That’s a huge load to carry for an 11, 12-year-old girl.”
Holland also spoke of the perspective of mothers who were dealing with their own traumas, whether from childhood, abusive or bad marriages, or other experiences, showing the lasting impact of hurt. She also hopes to use her personal experiences of balancing multiple jobs to let women know the importance of setting healthy boundaries and not burning themselves out.
“I’ve had to learn the hard way I’ve got to save me if I want to continue the journey that God has me on,” Holland said.
Stand Beside Her partners with organizations like Wear It Well and encourages others to reach out to offer their own webinar program.
Anyone interested in joining Stand Beside Her North Mississippi or looking for more information may follow the Stand Beside Her North Mississippi Facebook page or email standbesiderhernms@gmail.com with any questions. The Zoom meeting information is as follows:
Click to join meeting: https://girlscouts.zoom.us/j/92743365303
Zoom Meeting ID: 927-4336-5303
Password: 352929