Stand Beside Her North Mississippi will host a free virtual workshop called Personal Safety and You on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m via Zoom.
This workshop, presented by Kartarsha White, will discuss how people can be more aware of their surroundings and taking the necessary precautions to minimize criminal opportunities in and away from home; apartments and condominiums; on the streets; in your vehicle, driving and parking; safety in other places; telephone calls and at work.
The public is invited to tune in to this presentation via Zoom. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Information regarding this presentation can be found on Stand Beside Her North Mississippi’s Facebook page.
Information about the meeting ID and password is below:
Zoom Meeting ID: 915-0192-8077
Password: 539041
For more information, please email standbesiderhernms@gmail.com.