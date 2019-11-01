STARKVILLE - A man is facing multiple charges after being arrested in connection with two separate thefts.
Thursday morning around 8:30, Starkville police received the report of an individual stealing something from the outside of a residence on Central Avenue. They arrested William Hughes, 40, of Starkville. Upon further investigation, he was charged for both this incident and an attempted auto burglary that occurred at approximately 3:15 A.M. Thursday morning on Lummus Drive.
He was charged with attempted auto burglary and petty larceny and carried to the Oktibbeha County Jail.