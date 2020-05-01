STARKVILLE – Police are asking the community for help to find the person or persons responsible for vandalizing a downtown Starkville church.
During the overnight hours Thursday April 30 into Friday morning, someone broke into the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection at 105 North Montgomery St., just south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Highway 182). The church was both burglarized and vandalized.
Police have not released what was stolen, but pictures show a cross staff was broken, papers strewn and a Christian screen torn. Police are continuing to collect evidence and may release more information in the future.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.