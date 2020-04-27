STARKVILLE - An Oktibbeha County man was arrested Friday evening after discharging a firearm during an altercation.
The Starkville Police Department responded to the report of shots fired at Cedar Cove apartments at 500 Louisville Street at 5:10 p.m. April 24. Officers arrested Charles Herron, 33, of Starkville, who was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits. Herron reportedly fired shots into the ground during a verbal altercation.
