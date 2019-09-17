STARKVILLE • Due to dry conditions, the Starkville Fire Department will stop issuing burn permits for the foreseeable future.
“We had to issue it because of the dry weather conditions,” said Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough. “It will be in effect until we get significant rainfall.”
Starkville FD announced the ban Tuesday morning on social media. The ban includes all outside burning, even for people who had already paid for a burn permit. The only exception is gas and charcoal grills.
Many larger cities do not allow outside burning and have ordinances in place to prevent open fires – such as burning leaves, trash or bonfires. But that is not the case with Starkville.
“We don’t have a burn ordinance,” said Mayor Lynn Spruill. “But you have to get a $3 permit for residential. If it is for a commercial property, it has to be approved by the board of aldermen.”
The ban prohibits anyone from burning outside, even people who had already obtained a permit. Anyone who got a permit within the last week will still be able to use that permit once the burn ban has been lifted.
Until then, anyone caught burning outside within the Starkville city limits could face up to a $500 fine, plus all costs incurred by the city to put out the fire.
Burn bans are normally requested by the county board of supervisors and issued by the Mississippi Forestry Commission. A burn ban is only authorized when a portion of the state is declared to be a possible fire danger by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The current Mississippi map shows none of the state as abnormally dry, the first drought level. The forestry commission says there are no state burn bans in Mississippi
Next door in Alabama, nearly one-quarter of the state is abnormally dry. Of that, about 8 percent of the state listed as moderate drought or severe drought. Because of that, the Alabama Forestry Commission has placed all 67 Alabama counties under a Fire Danger Advisory. There have been nearly 200 wildfires in Alabama over the last 30 days, with three growing to more than 100 acres.