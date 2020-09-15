STARKVILLE - An early morning call to 911 led police to a juvenile with a weapon allegedly breaking into cars in east Starkville Sunday.
The Starkville Police Department received a report at 2:20 a.m. Sept. 13 that individuals were entering a vehicle on Hogan Street. The officers of B-shift responded and made contact with two people in the area. One of the individuals, a 14-year-old juvenile, was in possession of a concealed firearm. Under state law, it is illegal for anyone under 18 to possess a firearm unless supervised by an adult or in a hunting situation.
According to Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady, the juvenile has been charged with car burglary and grand larceny in the past. The juvenile was charged with possession of a concealed weapon. Despite the prior criminal history, the case will be processed through youth court.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.