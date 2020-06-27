STARKVILLE – A large disturbance at an Oktibbeha County apartment complex last week ended with one person shot and four people arrested, including two juveniles charged as adults.
Starkville police spokesman Sgt. Brandon Lovelady said the June 23 incident began as a large verbal and physical disturbance at the Brookville Garden apartments at 305 Everglade Avenue. The altercation escalated to gunfire and police were dispatched on a shots fired call at 8:28 p.m.
Responding officers learned the victim had already been transported to OCH Regional Medical Center prior to officer arrival. Information on the victim’s wounds or current medical condition were not released.
The investigation led to the arrest of Omarion Gandy, 16, and Tyquerius Doss, 17. Both are charged as adults with attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and two counts attempted aggravated assault. Gandy has an additional charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
Gandy’s mother, Shanqunni Smith, 42, is charged with two counts of accessory to the aggravated assaults for events leading up to the shooting incident.
During the arrest of Gandy two blocks away on Zuber Street, police arrested Frazier Tate, 48, and charged his with possession of weapon by a felon.
All four were booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail. Smith and Tate have since been released on bond.
Bond information and the status of Gandy and Doss was not immediately available.
If you have any information please contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151.